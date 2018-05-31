FOOD & DRINK

National chain Veggie Grill brings vegan fare to Westwood

Photo: Veggie Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new vegetarian and vegan fast-food spot has opened up shop in Westwood. Called Veggie Grill, the newcomer is located at 308 Westwood Plaza at UCLA.

The company, founded in 2006 in Irvine, is now the largest vegetarian chain in the country, offering plant-based burgers, salads, chicken tenders and more.

Diners craving a burger can order the chain's signature Beyond Burger meat substitute in configurations like the Steakhouse -- featuring vegan provolone and blue cheeses, vegan bacon, steak sauce, tomato, iceberg lettuce and cracked pepper on a brioche bun.

Other menu varieties include tacos and burritos, chicken sandwiches, bowls and seasonal dishes like spring avocado toast and Cuban black bean soup. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)

With 3.5 stars out three reviews on Yelp, the Veggie Grill is still finding its footing, but it's early days.

David K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 26, said, "Very impressed with the food, particularly with their chicken nuggets, and the service overall was fast and friendly!"

And Yelper Jessica L. shared, "I usually get mac and cheese, buffalo chicken tenders, the avocado toast and the amazing, best strawberry lemonade!!! I don't like lemonade that much, and I crave Veggie Grill's all the time ... It's that good!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Veggie Grill is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
