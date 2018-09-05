FOOD & DRINK

National Cheese Pizza Day

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September. (WPVI)

Today is National Cheese Pizza Day!

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September.

Pizza has become one of America's favorite meals. In fact, Americans eat approximately 350 slices of pizza per second.

The first pizza establishment in the United States opened in 1905 in New York's Little Italy.

However, some believe the beginnings of pizza occured in Ancient Greece. The Greeks would cover their bread with oils, herbs, and cheese.

The tomato was not a staple addition to the pizza until the 1700s. Before that, they were thought to be poisonous and unfit for consumption.

To celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day, head to your favorite pizza place or make your own homemade pizza!
Related Topics:
foodpizzacheese
FOOD & DRINK
Modern Vietnamese eatery Pho 10 opens its doors in Huntington Beach
Game on: Costa Mesa's top 4 sports bars, ranked
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
LDH Kitchen The Robata brings Japanese fare and a light show to Santa Monica
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Armed suspect sought for robbing 7 liquor stores, Subways in 2 days
CHP loses driver, finds vehicle again and arrests suspect after LA chase
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
OC attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
Cal Fire dealing with shortage of tanker pilots
Body of Ventura woman, 24, recovered in search for Colorado River boat crash victims
Seal Beach Pier gets long-awaited renovation
San Bernardino: 'Enough is enough" after weekend violence
Show More
LA City Council approves pilot program to regulate electric scooters
Marijuana industry fighting stoner stereotypes with ad campaign
4 mountain lion kittens found in Santa Monica Mountains
Man accused of killing Blaze Bernstein to stand trial, judge orders
Trader Joe's shootout: LAPD releases new audio, video
More News