National Eat Outside Day 2020: LA's Al Fresco program helps give restaurants boost on tasty holiday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ask any restaurant owner about staying afloat during the pandemic, and they'll tell you there are plenty of challenges. But those who are lucky enough to have space for al fresco dining hope to see a surge in sales for National Eat Outside Day - an unofficial holiday that appears to be trending due to the obvious.Since 1956, Casa Vega has been a Mexican food institution. They now have two tents behind the restaurant to serve fajitas, margaritas, churros and other delicious Latin dishes.In Culver City, Akasha Richmonds' Akasha hits on the 'comfort food' theme. You can eat at any one of her three patios, but she turned her indoor eatery into a bodega of sorts so customers can take home 'heat and eat' items such as: turkey meatloaf, pasta, meatballs, chicken or eggplant parm - which are just a few favorites.With a focus on comfort for vegans, Chef Mimi Williams at Echo Park's Counterpart Restaurant dishes up a wide variety of foods, not meant to fool, but rather to satiate those opting for plant based meals. The menu includes tamales, smash burgers, lox, fried chicken...all animal free.In Malibu, Nicolas Eatery owner Nicolas Fanucci says his restaurant endured the Woolsey Fire, Malibu rains and now the challenges of COVID-19 regulations. Lobster rolls and french fries a few favorites on his menu that you can enjoy on his new back terrace.Watch Lori Corbin's report above for more.