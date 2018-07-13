FOOD & DRINK

National Mediterranean chain CAVA debuts in Costa Mesa

Photo: CAVA/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual Mediterranean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition, called CAVA, is located at 350 E. 17th St., Suite 3.

The nationwide chain -- with outposts from coast to coast -- formed 11 years ago in Washington D.C. by childhood friends Ike Grigoropoulos, chef Dimitri Moshovitis and Ted Xenohristos.

The eatery offers a build-your-own-meal concept with a selection of bases -- including salads, pitas, grain bowls and soups -- dips and proteins, like spicy lamb meatballs, grilled chicken and roasted seasonal vegetables. An assortment of toppings are on offer as well, ranging from pickled banana peppers and kalamata olives to crumbled feta and pita crisps.

Thirsty? Choose from the selection of homemade juices and teas -- with flavors like watermelon mint, jasmine and strawberry citrus. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has made a promising start.

Nathan P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Cava is a fresh, build-your-own style of Greek food. They offer rice bowls, salads and pitas. The braised lamb is excellent and the offerings of dressings and dips give your bowl tasting a different experience in every bite."

"This was our first time there and the customer service was great, the portions were huge (we have extra for lunch) and the food tasted great!" wrote Yelper N C. "This is the perfect place for vegans and meat eaters! Options for everyone!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
