National Pizza Day: Top choices in Beverly Hills for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Beverly Hills boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Da Pasquale Restaurant
Photo: Katty R./Yelp
Topping the list is Da Pasquale Restaurant. Located at 9749 Santa Monica Blvd., the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Beverly Hills, boasting 4.5 stars out of 706 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tutt'a Post' Trattoria
Photo: Gabby G./Yelp
Next up is Tutt'a Post' Trattoria, situated at 235 S. La Cienega Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Upper Crust Pizzeria
Photo: Jim D./Yelp
Upper Crust Pizzeria, located at 243 S. Beverly Dr., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and salads 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews.
4. Fresh Brothers
Photo: Fresh Brothers/Yelp
Fresh Brothers, a spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings, is another go-to, with four stars out of 301 Yelp reviews. Head over to 250 S. Beverly Dr. to see for yourself.