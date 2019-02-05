FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day: Top choices in Beverly Hills for takeout and dining in

Photo: Fresh Brothers/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Beverly Hills boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Da Pasquale Restaurant



Photo: Katty R./Yelp

Topping the list is Da Pasquale Restaurant. Located at 9749 Santa Monica Blvd., the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Beverly Hills, boasting 4.5 stars out of 706 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tutt'a Post' Trattoria



Photo: Gabby G./Yelp

Next up is Tutt'a Post' Trattoria, situated at 235 S. La Cienega Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Upper Crust Pizzeria



Photo: Jim D./Yelp

Upper Crust Pizzeria, located at 243 S. Beverly Dr., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and salads 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews.

4. Fresh Brothers



Photo: Fresh Brothers/Yelp

Fresh Brothers, a spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings, is another go-to, with four stars out of 301 Yelp reviews. Head over to 250 S. Beverly Dr. to see for yourself.
