National Pizza Day: Top choices in Burbank for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Burbank boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. CiaoCristina!
Photo: CiaoCristina!/Yelp
Topping the list is CiaoCristina! Located at 4201 W. Olive Ave., the Italian spot and wine bar, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Burbank, boasting four stars out of 548 reviews on Yelp.
2. PizzaRev
Photo: PizzaRev/Yelp
Next up is PizzaRev, situated at 175 E. Palm Ave. With four stars out of 530 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Novo Cafe
Photo: Richard B./Yelp
Novo Cafe, located at 3900 W. Riverside Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 440 reviews.
4. Cafe O Hookah Lounge
Photo: Neal J./Yelp
Cafe O Hookah Lounge, a hookah bar that offers pizza and burgers, is another go-to, with four stars out of 427 Yelp reviews. Head over to 270 E. Magnolia Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Gourmet Romano
Photo: Gourmet Romano/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Gourmet Romano, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 4017 W. Riverside Dr., Unit C.