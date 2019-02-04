National Pizza Day: Top choices in Culver City for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Culver City boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Sage Plant Based Bistro
Photo: Remy P./Yelp
Topping the list is Sage Plant Based Bistro. Located at 4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite G, the plant-based vegan restaurant, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Culver City, boasting four stars out of 1,943 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mega Grille
Photo: Mega Grille/Yelp
Next up is Mega Grille, situated at 11028 Washington Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 500 reviews on Yelp, the Persian/Iranian spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Wildcraft
Photo: Betty N./Yelp
Wildcraft, located at 9725 Culver Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot and bar, which offers pizza, pasta and more, four stars out of 906 reviews.
4. Roma Specialty Pizza
Photo: Roma Specialty Pizza/Yelp
Roma Specialty Pizza, a Brazilian spot that offers pizza, salads and calzones, is another go-to, with four stars out of 815 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10826 Venice Blvd., Suite 110, to see for yourself.
5. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
Photo: Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 788 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and salads at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd.