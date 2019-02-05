FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day: Top choices in Glendale for takeout and dining in

PizzaRev. | Photo: Melanie D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Glendale boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Pizza Boy



Photo: Pizza Boy/Yelp

Topping the list is Pizza Boy. Located at 1321 E. Colorado St., Suite C, the vegan spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Glendale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 521 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ameci Pizza Kitchen



Photo: Ameci Pizza Kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Ameci Pizza Kitchen, situated at 728 S. Glendale Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp, the Italian and vegan spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. We're Pouring



Photo: Andrew B./Yelp

We're Pouring, located at 524 E. Glenoaks Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gastropub and beer bar, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews.

4. PizzaRev



Photo: PizzaRev/Yelp

PizzaRev, a spot to score pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 196 Yelp reviews. Head over to 108 W. Wilson Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Viking Pizza and Kabob



Photo: Porch G./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Viking Pizza and Kabob, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and sandwiches at 3740 San Fernando Road.
