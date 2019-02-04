National Pizza Day: Top choices in Los Angeles for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Los Angeles boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. 786 Degrees
Photo: Aj E./Yelp
Topping the list is 786 Degrees. Located at 8879 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Unit A, in Sun Valley, the gourmet wood-fired pizza restaurant is the most popular pizza spot in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 1,527 reviews on Yelp.
2. Angelini Osteria
Photo: Susie A./Yelp
Next up is Angelini Osteria, situated at 7313 Beverly Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 1,649 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot and wine bar, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pizzeria Mozza
Photo: KRISTEN K./Yelp
Melrose's Pizzeria Mozza, located at 641 N. Highland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 4,016 reviews.
4. Masa of Echo Park
Photo: Loretta C./Yelp
Masa of Echo Park, a New American spot that offers pizza, salads paninis and more in Echo Park, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,812 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1800 W. Sunset Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. DeSano Pizza Bakery
Photo: Jo Anne G./Yelp
Finally, over in East Hollywood, check out DeSano Pizza Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,001 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza, calzone and more, at 4959 Santa Monica Blvd.