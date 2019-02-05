FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day: Top choices in Pasadena for takeout and dining in

The Pizza Press. | Photo: Kassandra G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Pasadena boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. The Luggage Room Pizzeria



Photo: The Luggage Room Pizzeria/Yelp

Topping the list is The Luggage Room Pizzeria. Located at 260 S. Raymond Ave., the bar, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Pasadena, boasting four stars out of 1,516 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cafe Bambino's



Photo: Eric K./Yelp

Next up is Cafe Bambino's, situated at 290 N. Hill Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 437 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza, chicken wings and salads has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Pizza Press



Photo: The Pizza Press/Yelp

Pasadena's The Pizza Press, located at 1655 E. Colorado Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and salads 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews.

4. Pasadena Pizza Co.



Photo: Alex M./Yelp

Pasadena Pizza Co., a spot to score pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 339 Yelp reviews. Head over to 336 N. Allen Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana



Photo: Toma C./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana, which has earned four stars out of 880 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 625 E. Colorado Blvd.
