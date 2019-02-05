National Pizza Day: Top choices in Pasadena for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Pasadena boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. The Luggage Room Pizzeria
Photo: The Luggage Room Pizzeria/Yelp
Topping the list is The Luggage Room Pizzeria. Located at 260 S. Raymond Ave., the bar, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Pasadena, boasting four stars out of 1,516 reviews on Yelp.
2. Cafe Bambino's
Photo: Eric K./Yelp
Next up is Cafe Bambino's, situated at 290 N. Hill Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 437 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza, chicken wings and salads has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Pizza Press
Photo: The Pizza Press/Yelp
Pasadena's The Pizza Press, located at 1655 E. Colorado Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and salads 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews.
4. Pasadena Pizza Co.
Photo: Alex M./Yelp
Pasadena Pizza Co., a spot to score pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 339 Yelp reviews. Head over to 336 N. Allen Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Photo: Toma C./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana, which has earned four stars out of 880 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 625 E. Colorado Blvd.