National Pizza Day: Top choices in Santa Monica for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Santa Monica boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Milo and Olive
Photo: Carol L./Yelp
Topping the list is Milo and Olive. Located at 2723 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, the Italian restaurant and bakery, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Santa Monica, boasting four stars out of 1,595 reviews on Yelp.
2. Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina
Photo: Sharon Y./Yelp
Next up is Santa Monica's Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina, situated at 606 Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 345 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant and wine bar, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Stella Barra Pizzeria
Photo: Stella Barra Pizzeria/Yelp
Stella Barra Pizzeria, an Italian spot that offers pizza, gluten-free options and more in Santa Monica, is another go-to, with four stars out of 900 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2000 Main St. to see for yourself.
4. Il Forno Trattoria
Photo: Il Forno Trattoria/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Il Forno Trattoria, which has earned four stars out of 417 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza, pasta and more, at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd.