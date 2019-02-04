FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day: Top choices in Santa Monica for takeout and dining in

Photo: Il Forno Trattoria/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Santa Monica boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Milo and Olive



Photo: Carol L./Yelp

Topping the list is Milo and Olive. Located at 2723 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, the Italian restaurant and bakery, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Santa Monica, boasting four stars out of 1,595 reviews on Yelp.

2. Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina



Photo: Sharon Y./Yelp

Next up is Santa Monica's Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina, situated at 606 Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 345 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant and wine bar, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Stella Barra Pizzeria



Photo: Stella Barra Pizzeria/Yelp

Stella Barra Pizzeria, an Italian spot that offers pizza, gluten-free options and more in Santa Monica, is another go-to, with four stars out of 900 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2000 Main St. to see for yourself.

4. Il Forno Trattoria



Photo: Il Forno Trattoria/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Il Forno Trattoria, which has earned four stars out of 417 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza, pasta and more, at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Los Angeles for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Culver City for takeout and dining in
Top pizza choices in Newport Beach for takeout and dining in
Top pizza choices in Costa Mesa for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
Rain continues Monday evening as another storm moves in Tuesday
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames midair before OC crash
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Mulholland Highway closed near Kanan Road due to small mudslides
INTERACTIVE MAP: Recent fatal aviation crashes in Southern California
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Show More
Video shows suspect push teen onto Red Line tracks in DTLA
LA man was only person arrested in Boston post-Super Bowl revelry
Liam Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
WB 210 shut down for hours due to crash in Glendora
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
More News