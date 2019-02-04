National Pizza Day: Top choices in West Hollywood for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, West Hollywood boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Fresh Corn Grill
Photo: Wes F./Yelp
Topping the list is Fresh Corn Grill. Located at 8714 Santa Monica Blvd., the spot to score pizza, sandwiches and salads is the highest rated pizza spot in West Hollywood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 908 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Pizza Press
Photo: The Pizza Press/Yelp
Next up is The Pizza Press, situated at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 151 With 4.5 stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza and salads has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Jones
Photo: Amani A./Yelp
Jones, located at 7205 Santa Monica Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian restaurant and bar, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 1,000 reviews.
4. zpizza
Photo: zpizza/Yelp
Check out zpizza, which has earned four stars out of 484 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pizza spot, which offers pizza, gluten-free and vegan options and more, at 8869 Santa Monica Blvd.