FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day: Top choices in West Hollywood for takeout and dining in

Photo: zpizza/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, West Hollywood boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Fresh Corn Grill



Photo: Wes F./Yelp

Topping the list is Fresh Corn Grill. Located at 8714 Santa Monica Blvd., the spot to score pizza, sandwiches and salads is the highest rated pizza spot in West Hollywood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 908 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Pizza Press



Photo: The Pizza Press/Yelp

Next up is The Pizza Press, situated at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 151 With 4.5 stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza and salads has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jones



Photo: Amani A./Yelp

Jones, located at 7205 Santa Monica Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian restaurant and bar, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 1,000 reviews.

4. zpizza



Photo: zpizza/Yelp

Check out zpizza, which has earned four stars out of 484 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pizza spot, which offers pizza, gluten-free and vegan options and more, at 8869 Santa Monica Blvd.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineWest Hollywood
FOOD & DRINK
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Santa Monica for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Los Angeles for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Culver City for takeout and dining in
Top pizza choices in Newport Beach for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pilot killed in Yorba Linda plane crash identified
Lighter storm set to hit SoCal Tuesday
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
Torrance herbalist faces prison time over death of child with diabetes
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
Seal Beach littered with trash after series of storms
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames midair before OC crash
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Show More
Mulholland Highway closed near Kanan Road due to small mudslides
INTERACTIVE MAP: Recent fatal aviation crashes in Southern California
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Video shows suspect push teen onto Red Line tracks in DTLA
LA man was only person arrested in Boston post-Super Bowl revelry
More News