Neck of the Woods debuts in Brentwood with breakfast and brunch

Photo: Yanna A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Brentwood, called Neck of the Woods, is located at 11725 Barrington Court, in the former location of Bardonna cafe.

According to Eater LA, the recently flipped space comes courtesy of Joshua Pourgol -- the same owner as its predecessor -- and features a unique menu complete with all-day brunch, grain bowls, pastries and more.

An extensive drink selection is available as well, featuring an assortment of specialty espresso beverages, smoothies, milk teas and lemonades flavored with rose and charcoal.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Salome A., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 28, wrote, "Everything was amazing. They have such a unique menu, I loved it. It is so cute inside and outside."

"Totally cool new place and the food they were testing out looked incredible," wrote Yelper John P. "Menu is interesting and I can't wait to go back for brunch!"

Neck of the Woods is now open at 11725 Barrington Court., so head on over to check it out.
