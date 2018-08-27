Nekter Juice Bar adds new shop in Costa Mesa

A new spot to score juice, smoothies, acai bowls and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Nekter Juice Bar, the growing Southern California-based chain -- with additional locations nationwide -- is located inside The 12 Gym at 140 East 17th St.
According to its website, patrons can expect to find "total ingredient transparency" with no hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients or artificial flavors.
Menu offerings include juices like The Buzz made with carrot, orange, lemon and ginger; and smoothie options such as the Pink Flamingo -- a blend of pitaya, strawberry, pineapple, agave nectar and coconut water.
Acai bowls, grab-and-go bottled drinks, cleanses and cold brew coffee are on offer, along with vegan ice cream "skoops" made of cashew milk and plant-based ingredients. (You can check out the full menu here.)
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Brittany E., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "I opted for the Popeye's Acai and made a great choice as it was super delicious with a nice blend of bananas, acai, berries, spinach, agave nectar, blueberries and housemade cashew milk!"
"I decided to get the Orange Crush, which is my absolute favorite from Nekter," shared Yelper Tina V. "I will be returning soon when I want that healthy kick in the morning."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nekter Juice Bar is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa