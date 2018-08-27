FOOD & DRINK

Nekter Juice Bar adds new shop in Costa Mesa

Photo: Nekter Juice Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score juice, smoothies, acai bowls and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Nekter Juice Bar, the growing Southern California-based chain -- with additional locations nationwide -- is located inside The 12 Gym at 140 East 17th St.

According to its website, patrons can expect to find "total ingredient transparency" with no hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients or artificial flavors.

Menu offerings include juices like The Buzz made with carrot, orange, lemon and ginger; and smoothie options such as the Pink Flamingo -- a blend of pitaya, strawberry, pineapple, agave nectar and coconut water.

Acai bowls, grab-and-go bottled drinks, cleanses and cold brew coffee are on offer, along with vegan ice cream "skoops" made of cashew milk and plant-based ingredients. (You can check out the full menu here.)

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.

Brittany E., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "I opted for the Popeye's Acai and made a great choice as it was super delicious with a nice blend of bananas, acai, berries, spinach, agave nectar, blueberries and housemade cashew milk!"

"I decided to get the Orange Crush, which is my absolute favorite from Nekter," shared Yelper Tina V. "I will be returning soon when I want that healthy kick in the morning."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nekter Juice Bar is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
FOOD & DRINK
Sharetea brings bubble tea and more to Irvine's University Center
From smoothies to sweets: Your guide to the newest spots in Costa Mesa
Urban food hall The Fields LA opens its doors in Exposition Park
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
'Weird Al' Yankovic gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
LA County reaches $14.3M settlement with family of man killed by deputies
Staffer at IE elementary school diagnosed with active tuberculosis
Massive fish die-off creates smelly mess in Malibu
Fullerton police chief on paid leave pending investigation
Holy Fire flames flare up again in Cleveland National Forest
Pope Francis facing scrutiny over handling of sex abuse case
Show More
Records: Jacksonville suspect had been hospitalized for mental illness
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Florida shooting
Suspect arrested after hourslong search in Torrance
North Carolina woman convicted of trying to feed woman's body to alligators
Boy killed, 2 others people injured in Wilmington car crash
More News