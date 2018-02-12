FOOD & DRINK

'Nespresso Boutique' Opens Its Doors In The Americana

By Hoodline
A new coffee tasting and retail location has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Glendale, called Nespresso Boutique, is located at 889 Americana Way.

This new outpost is the latest addition for the international coffee retailer, which features a selection of coffee capsules for home brewing along with a variety of espresso and coffee machines.

Expect to see coffee and espresso capsules like Arabica Ethiopia with notes of ripe fruit, fresh flowers and malty cereal; Variations Banana blend with Ethiopian, Central and South American beans with a taste reminiscent of banana candy and "Intenso" Guatemalan with hints of toasted brown sugar. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)

The new coffee business has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jade D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "This place is absolutely amazing! A great place to try coffee and take it home with you. I want to come back here and try out the milk frother when they have a display available."

And NO T. said: "It's about damn time my little piece of heaven came closer to home! I usually order my classic coffee pods online and receive them the next business day."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nespresso Boutique is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.
