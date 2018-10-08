New American eats: 4 new spots to check out in Los Angeles

Bacari W 3rd
8030 3/4 W 3rd St., Beverly Grove
Bacari W 3rd is a New American spot, offering small plates and Venetian-inspired dishes courtesy of chef Lior Hillel. The restaurant group also operates Bacari locations in Playa del Rey and Glendale.
On the menu, look for specialties like crab crostini with charred peppers; handmade ricotta and beet gnocchi; and 24-hour braised short rib with watermelon radish, cranberry slaw, tarragon aioli and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews, Bacari W 3rd has been getting positive attention.
Yelper TJ W., who reviewed it on Oct. 1, wrote, "What a cool spot and what a beautiful tree that sets the stage in this nice space. Great crispy salmon dish and great IPA on tap."
"This spot is really fantastic," added Yelper Robert B. "As you walk through the tunnel you literally feel that you've been transported somewhere else. I tried several of the dishes and each one was fantastic."
Bacari W 3rd is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday-Sunday.
Hank's
1033 N. Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades
Hank's is a New American eatery featuring deluxe burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings and all-day breakfast offerings like Gloria's Famous "Pan" Cake with coconut nectar. (Check out the full menu here.)
According to its website, the new addition is a project from Bruce and Eric Bromberg, owners and operators of the Blue Ribbon Restaurant group -- a national company with locations throughout Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas.
Hank's currently holds 3.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Rebecca M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, "I hate giving a bad review ... but I also hate having had the experience I did here -- and hopefully they will change! I can't really tell you if the back of the house does their job well, but the front of the house was completely disorganized."
"Welcome to the casual, yet glamorous burger joint in the Palisades," shared Yelper Josh O. "Perfect for a date, eating solo, or even for the whole family! ... The food is tasty and not bland, which is a relief! The service is great, and while they are still working out the growing pains that come with a new (and already popular) restaurant, they're doing great!"
Hank's is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.
The Mermaid
428 E. Second St., Downtown
The Mermaid is a tropical bar and New American spot serving up fruity cocktails and bar bites such as shrimp ceviche and tangy/spicy chicken wings.
The eatery is a project from Katie Kildow and Arelene Roldan, whose resume includes LA's Lemon Poppy Kitchen and Steampunk Coffee Bar and Kitchen, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Yelpers are excited about The Mermaid, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.
Kammy M., who reviewed the new joint on Sept. 20, wrote, "The Hawaiian roll sliders are a must-have -- simple, but hearty. We also had the vegan ceviche, guacamole and tater tots and would recommend all three."
And Yelper Jess G. wrote, "Love this place! It's a welcome change from before. Food is delicious, great for vegans and meat eaters! ... The drinks! Great for people that like fruity and savory -- the gin drink with pickled veggie garnish is yum!"
The Mermaid is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
The Thirsty Merchant
12430 Riverside Drive, Valley Village
The Thirsty Merchant is a sports bar and New American spot offering a varied menu complete with shared plates, artisanal flatbreads and burgers. It has a large outdoor space that features bocce ball courts, foosball and cornhole.
Menu specialties include fried cheddar cheese curds with housemade marinara, Cajun spicy shrimp cocktail with house remoulade and The Hen -- a pesto chicken sandwich with red onion, feta cheese, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic aioli. (You can view the full menu here.)
The new establishment currently holds four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Emily B., who reviewed The Thirsty Merchant on Oct. 1, wrote, "The food here was very good and we loved the games that were offered."
"The Thirsty Merchant isn't just any other sports bar," added Yelper Jay O. "The service is top notch, the food is super tasty and fresh, there's parking available, patio options, big beers and cheap drinks."
The Thirsty Merchant is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.