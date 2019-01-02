New American restaurant H Cafe debuts in Koreatown

A New American restaurant and bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Koreatown, called H Cafe, is located at 3200 W. 8th St.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like the pan-seared salmon with sauteed baby kale and brown butter carrot mash; the buttermilk fried chicken and waffle with butter and maple syrup; and the H Burger with bacon, lettuce, fried onion ring, tomatoes, American and cheddar cheeses and thousand island dressing. It also serves breakfast and brunch fare. (See the full menus here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 65 reviews on Yelp so far, H Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.
Stefanny B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 12, wrote, "This is a cute brunch spot. ... The food was delicious. The server was very nice. Perfect place to have Sunday brunch with some mimosas. I had the short rib hash it was one of the best I've ever had."
Yelper Zhobin P. added, "This place is fantastic! I was completely blown away by the amazing food, atmosphere and service. The vibe is great and the music is at the perfect volume where you can hear the people you are with while loud enough to drown out third party conversations."
Head on over to check it out: H Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, and 7 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
