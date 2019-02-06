FOOD & DRINK

New American spot Tartine Bianco debuts in Downtown

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood bakery and New American spot has you covered. Called Tartine Bianco, the new arrival is located at 757 S. Alameda St., Suite 160, in Downtown.

The seasonal menu offers breads and toasts, as well as small and large plates, such as bone marrow with Meyer lemon gremolata and garlic toast; sweetbreads with crispy red rice, yams, fermented chili, amaranth and mustard frill; and braised pork shoulder with sprouting cauliflower, olives, ricotta and porridge. (See the full menu here.)

The new bakery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Samantha D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, wrote, "From the welcome at the door, to the delicious cocktail at the bar, to the service and the spectacular food, our experience was perfect! The wine list has been perfectly curated and you can buy them in a few different pour size options."

Yelper Tony L. added, "From the moment you walk into the restaurant, you know that you're in for a treat. The drinks are meticulously made with quality ingredients. Everything we ordered was delicious."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tartine Bianco is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
