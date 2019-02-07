FOOD & DRINK

New Asian fusion spot Bento Moderno opens its doors

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, offering poke bowls, bubble tea and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Bento Moderno, the fresh addition is located at 3101 Ocean Park Blvd., Suite 105, in Santa Monica.

On the menu, look for poke bowls, sushi burritos, snacks (such as chicken potstickers and tuna tartare nachos) and drinks like milk teas and smoothies. It offers gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and keto-friendly options as well.

The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Danielle K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 30, wrote, "I was very impressed by the quality and portions of the food. I got the Tuna Poke Bowl, which was delicious. The bubble tea was super delicious as well."

And Jen M. wrote, "So excited about this place. I ordered the salmon sushi burrito. It's a hearty amount of food for the price. Super fresh, super tasty and friendly staff make this a welcome addition to the neighborhood."

It's open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday.
