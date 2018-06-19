New Asian fusion spot Cross Roast BBQ opens its doors in the Anaheim Packing House

Hungry? A new neighborhood Asian fusion spot has you covered. The new addition to the Anaheim Packing House, called Cross Roast BBQ, is located at 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Unit 108.
The eatery -- with an additional outpost in West Anaheim -- is the brainchild of James Leung, a Hong Kong native who grew up in the San Gabriel Valley.
On the menu, expect to see an array of modern Cantonese barbecue fused with American cuisine. This is a build-your-own establishment in which patrons first select their protein from options like roasted duck, char siu pork or beef brisket, and then choose a base such as ginger rice or ramen.
Next, diners choose from an assortment of toppings like corn salsa, sesame seeds and cilantro and finally top everything off with a choice of sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
There are just two reviews on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.
Donald T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 13, said, "The American/Asian barbecue fusion really does make this place stand out from your average quick-service restaurant. ... This new location at the Anaheim Packing House is a blessing for all."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cross Roast BBQ Packing House is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
