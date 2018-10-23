FOOD & DRINK

New bar Brews Brothers now open in North Hollywood

Photo: Robin W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new beer bar with game room has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Brews Brothers, the new addition is located at 5140 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

The menu features a rotating selection of 42 craft beers on tap, ranging from American strong ales to barrel-aged beers. Pair your beverage with the Bavarian pretzel served with whole-grain mustard or the grilled cheddar cheese bites with harissa dipping sauce.

The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

Rocky G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 9, wrote, "Excellent service and an unforgettable experience at Brew Brothers. From the ambience and friendly staff to the charcuterie and cheese plate, this place has it all."

Yelper Drew M. added, "Beautiful space, great location, cool staff and crowd. They have pool, shuffleboard and a rotating list of beers. This place is extremely cool."

Head on over to check it out: Brews Brothers is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
FOOD & DRINK
