New bar Brews Brothers now open in North Hollywood

A new beer bar with game room has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Brews Brothers , the new addition is located at 5140 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.The menu features a rotating selection of 42 craft beers on tap, ranging from American strong ales to barrel-aged beers. Pair your beverage with the Bavarian pretzel served with whole-grain mustard or the grilled cheddar cheese bites with harissa dipping sauce.The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.Rocky G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 9, wrote , "Excellent service and an unforgettable experience at Brew Brothers. From the ambience and friendly staff to the charcuterie and cheese plate, this place has it all."Yelper Drew M. added , "Beautiful space, great location, cool staff and crowd. They have pool, shuffleboard and a rotating list of beers. This place is extremely cool."Head on over to check it out: Brews Brothers is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.