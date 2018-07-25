New bar Broadwater Plunge debuts in Hollywood

A new family-owned corner bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Broadwater Plunge, the fresh addition to Hollywood is located at 6324 Santa Monica Blvd. and is the brainchild of longtime television actor Patrick Duffy, his son and daughter-in-law, Eater Los Angeles reports.
The new watering hole is attached to The Broadwater Theater and features dark mahogany, piano tunes and a classic tavern vibe.
A full line of wine, beer and liquors are on hand, along with specialty cocktails based on classic productions of the Sacred Fools theater company situated next door.
A dining menu is currently not available at this establishment; however, guests are more than welcome to have food items delivered.
The fresh addition has a five-star rating on Yelp based on two reviews.
Julian S., who reviewed the bar on June 20, wrote, "Great addition to the area. Great cocktails and friendly staff."
"Spent the afternoon here with some friends today," shared Yelper Bree P. "The interior is classic and clean, and the bar is well-appointed and organized. The bartender Jacob was knowledgeable and friendly and all his drinks were fantastic."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Broadwater Plunge is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles