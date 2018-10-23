FOOD & DRINK

New bar Gold Line open its doors in Highland Park

By Hoodline
On the hunt for a new bar? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Gold Line, it is located at 5607 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park.

Music is the focus, with more than 7,500 vinyl records on display that form the bar's nightly playlist, the Los Angeles Times reports. In addition to classic cocktails, the menu features five different versions of a highball along with wine and beer.

The new bar has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Dave M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 17, wrote, "Excellent special cocktails and knowledgeable staff from a boozy and musical standpoint. Great space, nice speakers and cool concept."

And Deidre M. wrote, "Phenomenal and authentic record bar! Truly a labor of love and a great addition to the neighborhood."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gold Line is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
