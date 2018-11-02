New bar Here & Now opens its doors in downtown Los Angeles

There's a brand-new bar in town. The fresh addition to DTLA, called Here & Now, is located at 300 S. Santa Fe Ave.
Founded by four friends and fellow Angelenos in the back room of Officine Brera, the newcomer to the Arts District features a full menu composed of cocktails, dinner, dessert and more.
Indulge in a glass of wine from the bar's curated wine list or sip a specialty cocktail like the Holy Ghost with Elijah Craig bourbon, Zucca Rabarbaro and Vervino vermouth.
For dinner, try menu offerings like Beluga lentil dip with pickled onions, queso fresco and housemade potato chips, or a meatball "sammy" with mozzarella and basil. (You can view the full menu here.)
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Erma M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 28, wrote, "Beautiful introduction to a sexy place for everyone. Check it out for yourself. Great vibe, drinks and food."
"Definitely the best bar experience in LA," added Yelper Briana G. "The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable of their craft. They serve food late and it is amazing. They set the bar high on their menu and options."
Head on over to check it out: Here & Now is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
