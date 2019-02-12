New beauty services spot Glow Beauty now open in Pasadena

A new beauty services spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Glow Beauty, the newcomer is located at 453 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena.
The menu of services includes eyebrow and eyelash services, body waxing for women and men and makeup.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Glow Beauty seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Christine C., who reviewed it on Feb. 10, wrote, "I have been going to Mandy for over four years now. She is all about keeping your natural arch and not over-shaping. She is a total professional. She has recently opened her own salon and it's gorgeous."
And Justin S. added, "I've been going to Roly for a couple of years. He does great cleanups for men's brows. Their new place is spacious, clean and relaxing. You won't be disappointed."
Head on over to check it out: Glow Beauty is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
