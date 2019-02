New beauty services spot Glow Beauty now open in Pasadena

A new beauty services spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Glow Beauty , the newcomer is located at 453 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena.The menu of services includes eyebrow and eyelash services, body waxing for women and men and makeup.With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Glow Beauty seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Yelper Christine C., who reviewed it on Feb. 10, wrote , "I have been going to Mandy for over four years now. She is all about keeping your natural arch and not over-shaping. She is a total professional. She has recently opened her own salon and it's gorgeous."And Justin S. added , "I've been going to Roly for a couple of years. He does great cleanups for men's brows. Their new place is spacious, clean and relaxing. You won't be disappointed."Head on over to check it out: Glow Beauty is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)