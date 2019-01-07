FOOD & DRINK

New boxing studio Fatboyshrink now open in Hollywood

Photo: Fatboyshrink Boxing/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new boxing studio has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Fatboyshrink Boxing, the new arrival is located at 7574 B Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

Founder and trainer Kenneth Han offers private and semi-private training packages. No previous boxing experience is necessary.

Fatboyshrink Boxing has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

R M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 27, wrote, "Killer workout, fun and engaging. This is a really great place to get a good workout. Ken is committed to creating a professional yet relaxed atmosphere, and he cares about your performance and development."

Yelper Lanny K. added, "If you're looking to change things up and want to learn a skill that will not only get you in tremendous shape, but will build your self-confidence, FBS boxing is your jam."

Head on over to check it out: Fatboyshrink Boxing is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.
