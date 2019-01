New boxing studio Fatboyshrink now open in Hollywood

A new boxing studio has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Fatboyshrink Boxing , the new arrival is located at 7574 B Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.Founder and trainer Kenneth Han offers private and semi-private training packages. No previous boxing experience is necessary.Fatboyshrink Boxing has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.R M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 27, wrote, "Killer workout, fun and engaging. This is a really great place to get a good workout. Ken is committed to creating a professional yet relaxed atmosphere, and he cares about your performance and development."Yelper Lanny K. added , "If you're looking to change things up and want to learn a skill that will not only get you in tremendous shape, but will build your self-confidence, FBS boxing is your jam."Head on over to check it out: Fatboyshrink Boxing is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.