New breakfast joint Egg Tuck debuts in Koreatown

Photo: Egg Tuck/Yelp

A new cafe and breakfast spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 528 S. Western Ave. in Koreatown, the fresh arrival is called Egg Tuck.

The newcomer specializes in breakfast sandwiches, all made with housemade brioche buns, sriracha mayo, chives and the eatery's signature egg sauce. The menu consists of simple sandwich options like the Avo Egg, which has signature scrambled eggs and fresh avocado, and more complicated choices like the Royal West, featuring tteok-galbi (beef short rib) topped with an over-medium egg, cheddar cheese, pickles and grilled onions.

The fresh arrival has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Samir G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 10, wrote, "A nice twist on egg sandwiches -- Korean style! I opted for the Royal West egg sandwich, the most popular sandwich, and it didn't disappoint."

Yelper Dennise P. added, "Finally! A good brunch spot in K-town! We tried the bacon and cheese along with the ham and cheese and both were so good!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Egg Tuck is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. during the week and closed weekends.
