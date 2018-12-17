FOOD & DRINK

New brewery Brewheim Beer Makers now open in Anaheim's Platinum Triangle | Hoodline

Photo: Michelle D./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new brewery in town. Located at 1931 E. Wright Circle in the Platinum Triangle, the new arrival is called Brewheim Beer Makers.

The fresh addition comes courtesy of co-owners Dan Ward and Eric Ferguson, alongside skilled brewmaster Derek Wasak, OC Weekly reports, whose resume includes both East and West Coast breweries.

Expect to find "approachable beers packed with flavor," drawing inspiration from both traditional and modern beer styles like lagers and hazy IPAs .

Brewheim Beer Makers has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a solid five star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Kristin L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 11, wrote, "Such an awesome place! Really large layout, a cool atmosphere, great beer and good bartenders! Definitely a go-to place!"

"We had a great time trying out some beers," shared Yelper R N. "The staff was friendly and attentive -- pretty knowledgeable too! Nice and spacious with TVs. ... We got the loaded fries with steak from the food truck -- very tasty!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Brewheim Beer Makers is open from 3-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
