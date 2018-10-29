New brewery Imperial Western opens its doors downtown

A new brewery has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Imperial Western, the new addition is located downtown at 800 N. Alameda St.
Named after the legendary Southern Pacific train of the 1930s, the newcomer marks "a new era of imbibing and dining for commuters at Union Station," says the brewery on its website. It features a wide selection of craft beer, bar bites and classic beer hall games.
Come enjoy a round of shuffleboard, while sipping on pints of stout, IPAs, lager and more.
Hungry? Menu offerings include fish tacos, house-smoked pork ribs and clam chowder.
Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5-star rating from Yelpers so far.
Sandra P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the brewery on Oct. 17, wrote, "If you're a beer drinker the selection is vast and plentiful. For the rest of us -- full bar, but a limited wine list. Happy hour offers $5 beers. That's it."
"This is such a cool place at the Union Station," shared Yelper Lilian B. "We played pool while enjoying their great selection of craft beer. A go-to destination for sure when taking the train to LA!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Imperial Western is open from 4-11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Thursday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
