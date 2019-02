New cafe Itty Bitty Cafe now open in Canoga Park

Thursday, February 28th, 2019 5:54AM

A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Itty Bitty Cafe , the new arrival is located at 7212 Remmet Ave. in Canoga Park.Owner Angela Blair has built a cafe for the community to come together to converse, host fundraisers and more, according to its website . It offers tasty treats such as milk teas, smoothies, crepes and grilled cheese.Itty Bitty Cafe has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Yelper Cynthia R., who was the first to review it on Feb. 9, wrote , "Such a cute little cafe to grab some comfort food. I highly recommend it. They even have games to play if you're just trying to hang out and enjoy coffee/tea with some friends."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Itty Bitty Cafe is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.---