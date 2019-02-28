New cafe Itty Bitty Cafe now open in Canoga Park

A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Itty Bitty Cafe, the new arrival is located at 7212 Remmet Ave. in Canoga Park.
Owner Angela Blair has built a cafe for the community to come together to converse, host fundraisers and more, according to its website. It offers tasty treats such as milk teas, smoothies, crepes and grilled cheese.
Itty Bitty Cafe has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Cynthia R., who was the first to review it on Feb. 9, wrote, "Such a cute little cafe to grab some comfort food. I highly recommend it. They even have games to play if you're just trying to hang out and enjoy coffee/tea with some friends."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Itty Bitty Cafe is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
