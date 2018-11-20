New Cajun/Creole spot La Crab debuts in Northwood

Looking to chow down on some Cajun/Creole fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 4800 Irvine Blvd. in Northwood's Zion Market, the new addition is called La Crab and features cooked-to-order seafood, from mussels and king crab to crawfish and blackened shrimp.
A variety of sauces and sides are on offer as well, including sweet potato fries, garlic bread and jasmine rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Don K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 6, wrote, "Very authentic taste -- would really recommend the Cajun sauce to other people. Great customer service and, although a small spot, definitely one of the hidden gems of Irvine."
"The seafood was fresh, and the workers were really helpful when answering my questions," added Yelper Kristy A. "The food came out super fast!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Crab is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
