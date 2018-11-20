FOOD & DRINK

New Cajun/Creole spot La Crab debuts in Northwood

Photo: La Crab/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Cajun/Creole fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 4800 Irvine Blvd. in Northwood's Zion Market, the new addition is called La Crab and features cooked-to-order seafood, from mussels and king crab to crawfish and blackened shrimp.

A variety of sauces and sides are on offer as well, including sweet potato fries, garlic bread and jasmine rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Don K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 6, wrote, "Very authentic taste -- would really recommend the Cajun sauce to other people. Great customer service and, although a small spot, definitely one of the hidden gems of Irvine."

"The seafood was fresh, and the workers were really helpful when answering my questions," added Yelper Kristy A. "The food came out super fast!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Crab is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
New chicken joint The Crack Shack opens its doors in Pasadena
Feast your eyes on the best Santa Monica businesses to visit before Thanksgiving
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2.5 million travelers to pass through LAX
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Procession to be held for Gardena officer killed in crash
Principal in court after being charged in fatal suspected DUI crash
Man to file lawsuit against Santa Monica over employee sex-crime accusations
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Show More
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
LIST: Sandbag distribution centers in LA, Ventura counties
Man camps out for days in front of Burbank Best Buy
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Man accused of stealing women's clothes from evacuated Thousand Oaks home
More News