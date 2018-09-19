FOOD & DRINK

New Capital Seafood brings dim sum and more to Beverly Hills

Photo: Chanel L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new dim sum spot offering fresh seafood and Asian specialties has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 50 N. La Cienega Blvd. in Beverly Hills, the new arrival is called Capital Seafood. The restaurant group has multiple eateries in Southern California.

On the menu, expect to see starters like fried Taiwanese shrimp spring rolls, scallion pancakes, chilled jellyfish salad and fried squid with salt and pepper.

Entrees include Peking duck; Shanghai-style sauteed rice cakes; and spicy pork intestines with pork jelly, tofu and pickles.

And for dessert, indulge yourself with a serving of mango pudding, chilled red date cake or a decadent Bird's Nest with rock sugar -- a prized Asian delicacy.

Capital Seafood has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Maireinz M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 15, wrote, "Visited Capital Seafood for the first time -- really nice ambiance and good food. Dim sum is a must when visiting here, their menu is nice and diverse."

"Love all the buns and dumplings," added Yelper Calvin V. "The lunch specials were great too, which came with soup and an egg roll. My favorite was probably the filet mignon cubes (super tasty and tender). Must try the live seafood here. Super fresh!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Capital Seafood is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
