FOOD & DRINK

New Century City steakhouse Del Frisco's Double Eagle opens its doors

Photo: Carlos A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new steakhouse to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh addition to Century City, called Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1700.

Located in the Westfield Century City Mall, i is the first Los Angeles location for the national chain. According to Wine Spectator, this location offers the brand's largest wine list, with over 2,000 options and 45 wines by the glass.

The new steakhouse has gotten a solid response thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Michele S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "Loved our dining experience here! The food was delicious. Once you get seated in the gorgeous restaurant, you will be well taken care of by the most fantastic staff."

Yelper Raul P. added, "I am a fan of the Del Frisco's brand. The staff's friendliness really shines through with every interaction, making us feel welcomed and making the dining experience exceptional. In addition to their signature cocktails, they have a very large selection of wines. The tuna tartare appetizer was fresh, simply delicious."

It's open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Find pizza and more at Silver Lake's new California Sun
Donut Friend makes Downtown debut with doughnuts
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
'Heart healthy' food label can be deceiving, expert says
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Snow possible for all of Southern California except coast
Wet February alleviates drought in California
WATCH LIVE: Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. near Long Beach
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Las Vegas gets rare snow, could see up to 3 inches
Some IE school districts cancel classes due to snow
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
Show More
AT&T hiring 125 employees in Cerritos
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Eyewitness This: Snow levels drop in SoCal, more snow in Vegas, self-driving Teslas
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
More News