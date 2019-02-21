New Century City steakhouse Del Frisco's Double Eagle opens its doors

Looking for a new steakhouse to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh addition to Century City, called Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1700.
Located in the Westfield Century City Mall, i is the first Los Angeles location for the national chain. According to Wine Spectator, this location offers the brand's largest wine list, with over 2,000 options and 45 wines by the glass.
The new steakhouse has gotten a solid response thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.
Michele S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "Loved our dining experience here! The food was delicious. Once you get seated in the gorgeous restaurant, you will be well taken care of by the most fantastic staff."
Yelper Raul P. added, "I am a fan of the Del Frisco's brand. The staff's friendliness really shines through with every interaction, making us feel welcomed and making the dining experience exceptional. In addition to their signature cocktails, they have a very large selection of wines. The tuna tartare appetizer was fresh, simply delicious."
It's open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
