New Century City vegan spot Fala Bar opens its doors

A new vegan and New American spot, offering falafel and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. in Century City, the new addition is called Fala Bar.
The fast-casual falafel spot in the Westfield Century City Mall serves up a 100% vegan menu. It offers five falafel flavors--original, spicy, sweet potato, crunchy and kale--in a variety of dishes, including sandwiches, salads and combo plates.
The newcomer has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
C. Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 23, wrote, "I got the Kale Burger, which had a kale falafel patty, pickled cabbage, grilled onions, thousand island dressing and even more kale on top. The burger tasted like some glorious fast food. If I can eat something organic and vegan and have it taste like it's totally bad for me (but in a good way), I will take it!"
And Annette M. wrote, "The falafel was flavorful and crunchy. The hummus, tahini and spicy sauce were great too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fala Bar is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
