LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A new Chick-fil-A is about to open its doors in Lake Elsinore, the first to open in the city.The new restaurant will be located on Dexter Avenue and Highway 74.A camp-out is set to begin at 6 p.m. ahead of the grand opening Thursday morning.When the store opens at 6 a.m., the first 100 people who walk through the door will get a chance to win a year's supply of free Chick-fil-A.