New chicken joint The Crack Shack opens its doors in Pasadena

Photo: The Crack Shack/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new chicken shop to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 30 W. Green St. in Pasadena, the fresh arrival is called The Crack Shack.

The regional spot -- with additional outposts from San Diego to Costa Mesa -- comes courtesy of CEO Michael Rosen and celebrity-chef Richard Blais, the business explains on its website.

On the menu, expect to see ultra-premium, Southern California fried chicken served as a five piece, 10 piece or as a sandwich like the Coop Deville with pickled Fresno chilies, lime mayo and Napa cabbage.

A variety of bowls are on offer as well, along with sides like deviled eggs with candied bacon and mini-biscuits with miso-maple butter. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp so far, the new eatery has gotten a good response.

Christina T., who was among the first Yelpers to review The Crack Shack on November 14, wrote, "Wow, this place is amazing! ... Overall, this is a great fried chicken joint where you can hang with anybody, have a good bite to eat, watch some sports, drink some drinks and have some conversations."

"Solid food and good prices," added Yelper Daniel S. "Fries are on point -- well done and fresh. Enjoy with a handful of sauces at the sauce bar."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Crack Shack is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
