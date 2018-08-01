Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese restaurant has you covered. Called Hi House, the eatery is located at 6638 Irvine Center Drive in East Irvine.
On the menu, expect to see snacks and side dishes like crispy green onion pancakes, chicken dumplings, and preserved egg and shredded soft-dried pork with tofu and soy sauce.
Specialties include classic Chinese and Taiwanese noodle dishes such as soup with marinated egg; and the spot's award-winning noodle soup made with beef shank, tendon and tripe.
Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5-star rating from Yelpers so far.
Leon C., who reviewed the restaurant on July 29, wrote, "Everything was excellent, especially the beef soup that came with the scallion oil noodle. It was rich in flavor, and I could see the beef residue as I finished the bowl. Good stuff."
"Food arrived quickly and was still very hot," shared Yelper Sydney T. "Presentation looks good too. However, the beef tasted a little dry and tough, and the broth was average."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hi House is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
New Chinese eatery Hi House opens its doors in East Irvine
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories