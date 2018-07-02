FOOD & DRINK

New Creamology Cereal Bar is dishing out cereal-infused ice cream in Sherman Oaks

By Hoodline
Ice cream and cereal fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to Sherman Oaks, called Creamology Cereal Bar, is located at 13634 Burbank Blvd.

The shop specializes in cereal-infused chocolate and vanilla ice cream, with toppings like jelly beans, hazelnut, bananas and Nutella. Cereal options range from Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms to Rice Krispies and Honey Nut Cheerios.

Create your own masterpiece or choose from one of several featured flavor combinations like the Rainbow Deluxe -- a blend of Fruit Loops, strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with bananas and strawberry glaze drizzle in a fruity cereal cone.

With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Creamology Cereal Bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Lucy G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "With many toppings to choose from the choices here are endless! The quality of ice cream and fresh ingredients will keep me coming on my frequent visits to L.A.!"

"I never knew marriage of ice cream and cereal could be so wonderful," said Yelper Parsa M. "Friendly staff, good ambiance!"

Head on over to check it out: Creamology Cereal Bar is open from 2-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. on Friday, 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday.
