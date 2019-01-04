FOOD & DRINK

New cycling spot The Sweat Shoppe now open in Downtown

Photo: Jessica L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cycling spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Downtown, called The Sweat Shoppe, is located at 200 S. Los Angeles St.

The indoor cycling studio offers 55-minute spin classes in a heated (84 degrees) room. It is also available for private events such as team building events, birthday parties and charity rides.

The Sweat Shoppe has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Jessica L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 2, wrote, "This is a precision ride to the beat of great music in a hot room (80-85 degrees). It's fun and you don't have to be in shape to finish this class. The instructors are all great."

Yelper Chelsea P. added, "This place is amazing! The staff was so welcoming and nice. The space is small, but super clean and brand new. The instructor was upbeat and encouraging the entire ride."

The new spot has yet to post its hours online.
