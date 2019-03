Hungry? A new dim sum spot has you covered. The new addition to Beverly Grove, called My Little Dumpling , is located at 8432 W. Third St.This upscale spot serves 10 varieties of dumplings, vegetable and meat dishes, salad and dessert. From the everyday menu, try the cheeseburger dumpling with lychee ketchup, ground beef, caramelized onion and pickles. The specials menu includes items like French onion soup dumplings, cream cheese wontons and Chilean sea bass har gow.Take a look at the full menu here With a 4.5-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp so far, My Little Dumpling has been warmly received by patrons.Jay A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb.17, wrote, "My Reuben dumpling is fantastic. I am thrilled to finally have five-star food like this. This is a lovely restaurant I will frequent often."And Quetzalcohuatl O. wrote , "Great new spot for the neighborhood. We went there on a Tuesday night and it was busy but we got a table without a wait. The style of food samples from American and Asian cuisine."Head on over to check it out: My Little Dumpling is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.---