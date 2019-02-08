FOOD & DRINK

New Downtown florist Glasswing Floral opens its doors

By Hoodline
A new florist and floral designer spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Glasswing Floral, the fresh addition is located at 700 W. 7th St., Suite 320, downtown.

According to its website, owner Greta Pechter is the house florist for the Ace Hotel and Los Angeles Magazine. Glasswing Floral's arrangements have been featured in a number of publications, including Refinery29, Huffington Post and Style.com.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new florist seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Timothy V., who was the first to review the florist on Feb. 4, wrote, "Greta by far has been the most amazing florist I've ever encountered. ... Greta works with your vision and brings it to life. She puts in so much effort into her work and it shows. I'll be going to Glasswing for all my floral purchases!"

And Linda A. added, "The owner, Greta, does an amazing job! She is kind and wonderful to work with. The flowers are always beautiful and smell amazing!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Glasswing Floral is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (It's closed on Monday and the weekend.)
