FOOD & DRINK

New Downtown florist Glasswing Floral opens its doors

By Hoodline
A new florist and floral designer spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Glasswing Floral, the fresh addition is located at 700 W. 7th St., Suite 320, downtown.

According to its website, owner Greta Pechter is the house florist for the Ace Hotel and Los Angeles Magazine. Glasswing Floral's arrangements have been featured in a number of publications, including Refinery29, Huffington Post and Style.com.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new florist seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Timothy V., who was the first to review the florist on Feb. 4, wrote, "Greta by far has been the most amazing florist I've ever encountered. ... Greta works with your vision and brings it to life. She puts in so much effort into her work and it shows. I'll be going to Glasswing for all my floral purchases!"

And Linda A. added, "The owner, Greta, does an amazing job! She is kind and wonderful to work with. The flowers are always beautiful and smell amazing!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Glasswing Floral is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (It's closed on Monday and the weekend.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Newport Beach gets a new Italian spot: Louie's by the Bay
Newport Beach gets a new Italian spot: Louie's by the Bay
Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana
Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana
Get to know the 3 freshest new restaurants to launch in Huntington Beach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman with baby in car smashes into LAPD station in San Pedro
Hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High sends woman to hospital
Guests and staff snowed in for five days at Mammoth Lakes resort
MLB pros help raise $1M to help wildfire victims
VIDEO: Man steals boy's chemo medication
Parents of tourist killed in Mexico appeal to State Department
Girls' trips are good for your health, research says
Southern California forecast: Rain returns Sunday
Show More
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
spcaLA centers offering major discount to adopt big-breed dogs
Rain drenches several parts of SoCal overnight, early morning
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Deputies find stolen car linked to search for missing baby
More News