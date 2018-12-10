FOOD & DRINK

New Downtown Japanese spot Rice & Nori opens its doors

A new Japanese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 123 Astronaut E S. Onizuka St., Suite 103 in Downtown, the fresh addition is called Rice & Nori.

The menu offers sashimi, hand rolls, and onigiri, which is a rice ball with different fillings wrapped in seaweed. The onigiri selections include spam and egg, spicy calamari and cheese and sweet and spicy bacon avocado.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Regina F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 2, wrote, "These made-to-order onigiri are warm and soft. All of the flavors are delicious, but the bacon avocado is the undisputed star. The seaweed salad is refreshing, while the pickle (from a selection of seven kinds) is pleasantly mild savory."

Yelper Jen H. added, "The rice was soft and the topping was flavorful. In addition to having the traditional toppings, they have Asian-fusion choices such as bacon avocado."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rice & Nori is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
