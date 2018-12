New Downtown Pan-Asian spot MOA Kitchen opens its doors

Hungry? A new neighborhood Pan-Asian spot has you covered. Located at 611 W. 7th St. in Downtown, the fresh addition is called MOA Kitchen The pay-by-weight restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner items in a buffet-style setting. Dishes include sushi rolls, Asian dishes, American breakfast foods such as pancakes and hash browns, fresh fruit and salads.With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, MOA Kitchen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Angela L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 20, wrote, "The breakfast selection is already impressive. MOA is really a hot food bar, similar to Whole Foods, but elevated and fine-tuned."And Lilit F. wrote , "The food is exceptional. I love the convenience of their grab-and-go system, like Whole Foods."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: MOA Kitchen is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.