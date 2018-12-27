FOOD & DRINK

New Downtown Pan-Asian spot MOA Kitchen opens its doors

Photo: MOA Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Pan-Asian spot has you covered. Located at 611 W. 7th St. in Downtown, the fresh addition is called MOA Kitchen.

The pay-by-weight restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner items in a buffet-style setting. Dishes include sushi rolls, Asian dishes, American breakfast foods such as pancakes and hash browns, fresh fruit and salads.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, MOA Kitchen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Angela L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 20, wrote, "The breakfast selection is already impressive. MOA is really a hot food bar, similar to Whole Foods, but elevated and fine-tuned."

And Lilit F. wrote, "The food is exceptional. I love the convenience of their grab-and-go system, like Whole Foods."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: MOA Kitchen is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
