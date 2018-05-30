New DTLA izakaya Sake Dojo opens its doors in Little Tokyo

A new Japanese izakaya has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 333 E. First St. in Little Tokyo, the newcomer is called Sake Dojo.
This spot comes courtesy of Don Tahara, Mike Gin and Enrique Ramirez (owner of Senor Fish), Eater Los Angeles reports, the same trio behind Asian fusion joint Far Bar in Little Tokyo's historic Far East Building.
On the menu, expect to find a variety of Japanese small plates, fresh oysters and sushi, along with an assortment of whiskey, handcrafted Japanese sake and beers from the Pacific Rim.
The Japanese pub has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Jia W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 25, said, "The sushi chefs are so fun and passionate about their work. We ordered the halibut, salmon and a couple of rolls. One of the rolls, can't remember the name, was a cucumber wrap roll with no rice. Low carb and delicious."
"Where can I start?" said Yelper Rick C. "Pineapple Express whiskey base cocktail was recommended by the bartender ... It was a very well-balanced drink. Nigori Matcha was awesome! It was like a green tea ice cream blend in unfiltered sake, with just enough sweetness."
Head on over to check it out: Sake Dojo is open from 4-10 p.m. daily.
