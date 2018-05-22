FOOD & DRINK

New eatery brings Korean fried chicken to DTLA

Photo: EatingIsMyJam Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called BBQ Chicken, the fresh addition is located at 442 E. Second St. in downtown Los Angeles.

The new eatery specializes in fried chicken specials like the original crispy chicken, chicken strips, spicy sauced chicken, honey garlic chicken, soy garlic chicken and more. Wash down your meal with your choice of soft beverage, beer or wine.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, BBQ Chicken has made a promising start.

Jasper L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 1, said, "So happy to see BBQ Chicken here in Little Tokyo! It's funny because this place serves fried chicken and Korean fare, rather than barbecue, but hey, it's delicious! Been a fan of the one in K-Town, so it's really nice to see them here."

And Ryan L. said, "Finally, it's in Little Tokyo. Real Korean Fried Chicken. They serve beers as well. You can do chimak (chicken and beer) here. Very hip and new place in little Tokyo."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: BBQ Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
