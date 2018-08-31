FOOD & DRINK

New eatery Jesse Boy opens in Hollywood with Korean fried chicken

Photo: Alex P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Chicken wing fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition to Hollywood, called Jesse Boy, is located at 6254 Santa Monica Blvd.

Beginning as a food stall at the local farmers market, the popular spot now has its own restaurant in the heart of Hollywood specializing in Korean-inspired fried fare.

Original heat and spicy fried chicken wings, tenders and cauliflower are on offer, along with sides such as jasmine rice, pickled radishes, sesame salad and Jesse Boy fries.

Thirsty? Wash down the spice with a refreshing housemade agua fresca.

Jesse Boy has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 71 reviews on Yelp.

Juan C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "If you're looking for a quick bite to eat, Jesse Boy is the place to come. The food is delicious, and the prices are even better."

"Had the chicken wings and fries -- amazing!" added Yelper Troy P. "The agua fresca was super tasty and not sweet, but tasted just like honeydew melons."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Jesse Boy is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
