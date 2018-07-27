FOOD & DRINK

New food truck Bibi's Kitchen now open in the Encino area

Photo: Bibis K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new kosher Israeli food truck has rolled into the neighborhood. Located at 5113 Zelzah Ave. in Encino, the fresh arrival is called Bibi's Kitchen.

The mobile spot combines classic and familiar Mediterranean dishes in an effort to break street food conventions with elevated fare that is far from ordinary, the eatery sayson its Yelp page.

Menu offerings range from fresh kebabs and schnitzel to sabih (eggplant sandwiches) and malabi -- a milk-based pudding with rose water.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Liat D., who reviewed the food truck on July 18, wrote, "Fantastic service! Feels like you just walked into your uncle's kitchen. Fresh and delicious, homemade-style Mediterranean food! ... Highly recommended!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bibi's Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
