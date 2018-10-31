FOOD & DRINK

New food truck Ortiz Kitchen On The Street now open in Culver City

Photo: Michelle V./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fusion food truck has opened its doors in the neighborhood . The new arrival to Culver City, called Ortiz kitchen on the Street, is located at Venice and National boulevards.

On the menu, expect to find Mexican and French-inspired offerings, like Nutella crepes and braised short rib tacos with caramelized onions.

Vegetarian and vegan options are also available, along with sandwiches, wraps and breakfast dishes, including huevos rancheros and fruit berry pancakes. (Follow the food truck's Facebook page for location updates and more.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Ortiz kitchen on the Street has been warmly received by patrons.

Johnny S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 19, wrote, "I've eaten here at least four times in the past couple months when craving a late snack or dinner. It's great! Big portions, fresh tasting ingredients prepared on the spot, fair prices and the guys who run the truck are very friendly."

"These guys are the real deal!" added Yelper Yann B. "Delicious gourmet food at normal taco truck prices. I've been to 20-plus taco trucks in LA, and this one is hands down the best."

Head on over to check it out: Ortiz Kitchen on the Street is open from 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
