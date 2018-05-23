FOOD & DRINK

New food truck Tacos Palacios rolls out Mexican fare in Toluca Lake

Photo: Tacos Palacios/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new food truck has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 10570 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake, the fresh arrival is called Tacos Palacios.

Billing itself as Los Angeles' premier street taco truck, this mobile spot offers a build-your-own taco bar as well as ready-to-eat options. Other offerings include burritos, quesadillas, sopes, flautas, tortas and more. A variety of canned and bottled drinks are also available.

The food truck will also come to your home or business to serve up fresh tacos to your friends, family, coworkers, neighbors and anyone else craving a bit of Mexican fare. (Visit here for more information on scheduling an event.)

With a solid five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new food truck seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Matt D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, wrote, "Quality burritos, awesome horchata, friendly service, all for a good price! My al pastor burrito and horchata were both delicious. Both guys working were personable and friendly. Definitely will be back soon!"

"This place is so good and the service is amazing!" added Yelper Michelle J. "Brought my food to my car after I ordered at the truck, which was so nice. They have an awesome salsa bar, too!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tacos Palacios is open from 4:30 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News